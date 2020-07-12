Franck Kessie penalty earns draw for Milan after Gianluigi Donnarumma mistakes

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie converted a penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw away to Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after two mistakes from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had given the hosts the lead.

Theo Hernandez put Milan in front in the 20th minute from their first real attack and Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised before halftime after Donnarumma failed to hold Lorenzo Insigne's free kick.

Napoli went ahead after the break with a Dries Mertens shot which squirmed under Donnarumma before Kessie levelled for Milan in the 73rd minute after Nikola Maksimovic fouled Giacomo Bonaventura.

Milan played the last few minutes with 10 men after Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off for a second bookable offence. Napoli stayed sixth with 52 points. Milan are two points below them in seventh.

