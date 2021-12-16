Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne says he’s still feeling the effects of Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus last month.

Although he didn’t look out of sorts when he scored twice in City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds, De Bruyne says “sometimes after two of three sprints I feel that I have had Covid”.

“I was really sick for four days. I think it’s similar to the flu but I’ve never had it that bad. I had a fever, especially at night, and I lost my sense of smell and taste. After five days it got better. Smell and taste came back a little later, but now everything is okay,” he said.

I was on my own for ten days in quarantine, so I was walking up the walls.

De Bruyne says it wasn’t just the physical impact of contracting Covid-19 that got to him.

“It’s hard for me to sit still. I separated myself from my family. I didn’t want to pass it onto my wife and kids. It was pretty hard to see them through a glass door,” he said.

While De Bruyne and his team-mates have launched a strong defence of their Premier League title, and sit at comfortably at the top heading towards Christmas, the Belgian playmaker says he wants to play a bigger part in the second half of the season, after struggling with an ankle injury.

“It’s getting better. This season is what it is, of course. I can’t help it. I got punched in the face, my ankle kicked and I caught Covid. It’s not easy with the busy schedule but I’m feeling okay. I’m doing what I have to do.”

