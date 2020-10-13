Kevin de Bruyne has withdrawn from Belgium's squad for Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland with an unspecified injury and returned to his club Manchester City, the Belgian national team said.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday.

Premier League De Bruyne: 'I don't really care' if Messi joins City 11/10/2020 AT 07:22

"Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn't be fit enough to play against Iceland," the Belgian national team said on Twitter.

Manchester City are due to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

'De Bruyne test was great for England' - Southgate

Football Lewandowski and Harder win UEFA Player of the Year awards 01/10/2020 AT 15:32