Advertisement
Ad
Football

Kevin De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada

Kevin De Bruyne urged Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada in their World Cup opener. Speaking at a news conference at the team's training ground on Friday (25th November), the 31-year-old midfielder said Romelu Lukaku's return to action "would be a boost" for Belgium, who were outplayed at times by Canada despite prevailing 1-0 eventually.

00:02:05, 28 minutes ago

Related

Ecuador hit back to earn draw against Netherlands to leave Group A in the balance
Football

Ecuador hit back to earn draw against Netherlands to leave Group A in the balance

00:01:14

De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada
Football

De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada

00:02:05

'It makes my life easy' - De Bruyne on Guardiola contract extension
Premier League

'It makes my life easy' - De Bruyne on Guardiola contract extension

00:00:43

Brazil open World Cup campaign with 2-0 win over Serbia
World Cup

Brazil open World Cup campaign with 2-0 win over Serbia

00:01:04

'Ronaldo will never go to China!' - Portugal fans on exiting Man United star
World Cup

'Ronaldo will never go to China!' - Portugal fans on exiting Man United star

00:02:26

Guendouzi warns team of denmark’s strengths whilst Thuram shares love for his father
World Cup

Guendouzi warns team of denmark’s strengths whilst Thuram shares love for his father

00:01:16

Van Gaal's Netherlands train as they aim for two wins from two against Ecuador
World Cup

Van Gaal's Netherlands train as they aim for two wins from two against Ecuador

00:01:40

Bale feels the heat in Doha as Wales get set for Group B match against Iran
World Cup

Bale feels the heat in Doha as Wales get set for Group B match against Iran

00:01:38

Spain return to training after impressive 7-0 victory against Costa Rica
World Cup

Spain return to training after impressive 7-0 victory against Costa Rica

00:01:53

Brazil fans sing 'Messi ciao' after shock Argentina defeat to Saudi Arabia
World Cup

Brazil fans sing 'Messi ciao' after shock Argentina defeat to Saudi Arabia

00:00:21

More Football

Ecuador hit back to earn draw against Netherlands to leave Group A in the balance
Football

Ecuador hit back to earn draw against Netherlands to leave Group A in the balance

00:01:14

De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada
Football

De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada

00:02:05

'It makes my life easy' - De Bruyne on Guardiola contract extension
Premier League

'It makes my life easy' - De Bruyne on Guardiola contract extension

00:00:43

Brazil open World Cup campaign with 2-0 win over Serbia
World Cup

Brazil open World Cup campaign with 2-0 win over Serbia

00:01:04

'Ronaldo will never go to China!' - Portugal fans on exiting Man United star
World Cup

'Ronaldo will never go to China!' - Portugal fans on exiting Man United star

00:02:26

Guendouzi warns team of denmark’s strengths whilst Thuram shares love for his father
World Cup

Guendouzi warns team of denmark’s strengths whilst Thuram shares love for his father

00:01:16

Van Gaal's Netherlands train as they aim for two wins from two against Ecuador
World Cup

Van Gaal's Netherlands train as they aim for two wins from two against Ecuador

00:01:40

Bale feels the heat in Doha as Wales get set for Group B match against Iran
World Cup

Bale feels the heat in Doha as Wales get set for Group B match against Iran

00:01:38

Spain return to training after impressive 7-0 victory against Costa Rica
World Cup

Spain return to training after impressive 7-0 victory against Costa Rica

00:01:53

Brazil fans sing 'Messi ciao' after shock Argentina defeat to Saudi Arabia
World Cup

Brazil fans sing 'Messi ciao' after shock Argentina defeat to Saudi Arabia

00:00:21