Kevin De Bruyne urges Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada

Kevin De Bruyne urged Belgium to do better following a disappointing performance against Canada in their World Cup opener. Speaking at a news conference at the team's training ground on Friday (25th November), the 31-year-old midfielder said Romelu Lukaku's return to action "would be a boost" for Belgium, who were outplayed at times by Canada despite prevailing 1-0 eventually.

