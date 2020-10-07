Arsenal and Kieran Tierney have disputed the Scottish Football Association's ruling that the defender must self-isolate after it had been suggested he had been in contact with national teammate Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

Armstrong tested positive when reporting for international duty, which has forced teammates Tierney and Ryan Christie to self-isolate, the Scottish FA confirmed.

Tierney and Ryan Christie, as well as a physiotherapist and a masseur, have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

At the moment Tierney is set to miss Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City on October 17, but the left-back and the Gunners have asked for further clarification on the matter.

Arsenal said in a club statement: "Our medical team have confirmed that Kieran was socially distant at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding Covid-19 protocols. We are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details."

Kieran told Arsenal's official website: "I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel.

"I've also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding."

