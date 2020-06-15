Football

Kilmarnock make Dyer permanent manager on two-year deal

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 15 (Reuters) - Alex Dyer has been confirmed as Kilmarnock's manager on a new two-year deal, seven months after he was placed in interim charge, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Monday.

Dyer, 54, was the club's assistant manager and took over the reins in December when they sacked Italian Angelo Alessio.

Dyer, the only black manager in the Scottish Professional Football League, led Kilmarnock to an eighth-place finish this season which was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

37 MINUTES AGO

"I'm extremely proud to continue as manager of this wonderful football club and I thank the board of directors for the faith they've shown me," Dyer said in a statement https://kilmarnockfc.co.uk/news/alex-dyer-confirmed-as-killie-manager.

"My passion and desire to lead this club and team has been strengthened during these recent months away from football and I'm looking forward to start working with the team again as we prepare for the season ahead."

The 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season was suspended in March due to the pandemic and clubs voted to end the season in May, with Celtic crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

