Football

Kim Min-jae: Napoli signing delights team-mates with his rendition of Korean hit Gangnam Style

New Napoli signing Kim Min-jae took it retro after joining the Serie A club this past week. The South Korea international performed "Gangnam Style", the 2012 hit by Korean pop star Psy, for his new team-mates. Kim even added Psy's famous horse riding dance move as the Napoli squad roared in approval. The 25-year-old centre-back signed with Napoli on Tuesday after a move from Turkey's Fenerbahce.

00:01:03, an hour ago