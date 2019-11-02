King ends Man Utd revival with Bournemouth winner

King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.

United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.

They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.

Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday's later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)