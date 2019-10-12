King's penalty ends Spain's 100 percent record

Saul Niguez had given Robert Moreno's side the lead with a strike from outside the area early in the second half but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gave away a penalty late in the game by clattering into captain Omar Elabdellaoui.

King, who had missed a clear chance to level a few moments earlier as the hosts piled on the pressure, sent Kepa the wrong way to level the game and give his side a fighting chance of qualifying.

Spain top the group with 19 points after seven games, Sweden are second on 14 after thrashing Malta 4-0 away and Romania are third on 13, having beaten the Faroe Islands 3-0 earlier on Saturday. Norway have 10 points. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)