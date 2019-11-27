Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Covic lasted on 12 league matches as his team, who have lost their last four league matches, are currently in 15th place, level on points with 16th Fortuna Duesseldorf who are on the relegation playoff spot.

Klinsmann, whose most recent appointment was United States head coach from 2011 to 2016, last worked in the Bundesliga during a hapless spell at Bayern Munich that lasted less than a season in 2008-9.

The 55-year-old who won the 1990 World Cup as a player with West Germany, has also coached the German national team, leading them to a third place finish at the 2006 World Cup at home.

He was sacked from his U.S. post in 2016 after a string of bad results in the early 2018 World Cup qualifiers and the team eventually failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

He was recently made a member of the Hertha board.

Hertha are holding a news conference later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)