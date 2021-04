Football

Klopp: Aston Villa are 'serious rivals' for Liverpool's hopes of European qualification

Jurgen Klopp has said that he views Aston Villa as a serious rival for his Liverpool side's hopes of qualifying for continental football next season. Dean Smith's side recorded a sensational 7-2 win over the Premier League champions when the two sides met at Villa Park earlier in the season.

00:00:38, 7 hours ago