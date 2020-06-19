Football

Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, June 19 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that he feared his team may have been denied the chance to win the league title by the coronavirus stoppage.

Liverpool were 25 points clear and just six points away from guaranteeing their first league title in 30 years when play was stopped in March.

Football

We'd rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip, says Moyes

37 MINUTES AGO

Asked whether he was worried about being denied that triumph, Klopp said on Friday: "Honestly, yes." "When we went to lockdown I didn't think about us being close for a second as it was not important in the moment," he added.

"I became worried in the moment that people began speaking about 'null and void' and I felt it physically, that would've been really, really hard," he said.

Some in the game, prominently West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady, had argued that the season should be declared null and void with no title winner and no relegation.

The league, however, was able to resume on Wednesday and looks set to complete the season without any need for what would have been a bitter discussion about whether to void the campaign or decide issues on a points-per-game calculation.

"There were moments (I was worried) but when that was off the table I felt quite relieved. Now we are here. If we would have done points-per-game we would have been champions but now we are not and have to play for it, which is how it should be in sports."

Liverpool will be aiming to get three of the six points they need in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

"It will be tough in the next few weeks. I hope I can enjoy it. We need to make sure we play again the best football we can play," said Klopp. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Llorente evolution comparable to Griezmann transformation, says Simeone

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

We'd rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip, says Moyes

37 MINUTES AGO
Football

Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Llorente evolution comparable to Griezmann transformation, says Simeone

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Slavia Sofia midfielder Krastev to join Manchester City

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Mesut Ozil will play 'when I see he's ready', says Mikel Arteta

00:00:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleLlorente evolution comparable to Griezmann transformation, says Simeone
Next articleYafai comes out swinging with Tokyo goal in sight