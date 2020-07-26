Football

Klopp hails Liverpool's character after season-ending win

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 26 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his side's character and will to win even the "difficult games" as the champions came from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Liverpool found themselves behind after just 26 seconds but goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane brought the curtain down on a superb season for the Reds that saw them win their first league title in 30 years.

"It's far away from being perfect, but it's a good example for what the boys did over the whole season," Klopp said of the comeback win.

"They didn't only win football games when the sun is shining, the pitch is perfect, the ball, everything is perfect. They won all the difficult games -- not all of them, but a lot of them -- and today was a difficult game.

"We won it, well-deserved, They competed 95 minutes in the game, after the season the boys played? Incredible, really," he added.

Though delighted with the outcome of the season, defender Van Dijk said that Liverpool will have no time to rest on their laurels as the new season is set to begin on Sept. 12.

"The personal highlight is winning the Premier League. It's been a big dream for me coming true. I think for all of us, for this beautiful club, it's outstanding, and it should spur us on to try even harder to retain the title," he told BT Sport.

"It's going to be very tough, teams are going to improve, teams want to beat us even more. But yeah, we will focus on each game at a time. That's what we did already this season, and hopefully we can be as consistent as we were this season."

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Frances Kerry)

