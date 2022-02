Football

Klopp - Liverpool not ready to get Man City 'on their toes' despite Leicester win

Reaction from Jurgen Klopp after two goals from Diogo Jota secured a 2-0 victory for Liverpool over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday - a result which moved 'The Reds' to within nine points of English Premier League leaders Manchester City.

00:01:52, 44 minutes ago