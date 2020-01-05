Klopp's kids knock Everton out of FA Cup

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made nine changes to his side, giving starts to three teenagers, while his Italian counterpart Carlo Ancelotti opted for a largely full-strength Everton lineup.

Everton had the better chances, with Liverpool keeper Adrian foiling goalbound efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison in the first half, but a youthful Liverpool side played the more enterprising football.

Jones, a local-born academy product, delivered the killer blow in the 71st minute with a superb curling effort into the top corner, leaving Everton without a win against their rivals since October, 2010.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)