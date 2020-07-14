Klopp sends congratulatory message to Wycombe's Akinfenwa

July 14 (Reuters) - Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has received a congratulatory message from Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after his side sealed promotion to the Championship.

Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time.

The 38-year-old Akinfenwa joked in his post-match interview that Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, could "hit me up on WhatsApp" to celebrate their successes together.

"Hello big man, congratulations," Klopp says in a video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter.

"I'm pretty sure your whole life at least a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done. Great, great victory. Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

