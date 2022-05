Football

Klopp 'won't stop whining' about fixture congestion after 120-minute FA Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday that he will not "stop whining" about the fixture schedule, after their English Premier League match against Southampton fell on Tuesday - just three days after 'The Reds' needed 120 minutes and a penalty shoot-out to defeat Chelsea in the English FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

