Football

Klopp - World Cup is 'happening at the wrong moment for wrong reasons'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will take place in November and December and split this season's English Premier League in half, is "happening at the wrong moment for the wrong reasons", and the German also revealed his plans "do not go in the direction" of further signings in the current transfer window.

