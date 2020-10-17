The Dutch coach was seen arguing with Bordalas at the end of the match and explained in the post-match news conference that Cameroon international Nyom had mocked him.

"I told him (Bordalas) that his number 12 (Nyom) had shown me a lack of respect, he had said two or three very ugly things to me which I won't repeat. He insulted me," Koeman said.

"I told Bordalas that he needs to speak to his player, because we cannot tolerate that type of behaviour in modern football."

Bordalas said he did not think his player had insulted Koeman.

"I'm here to talk about football, not about controversy. I haven't spoken to the boy, I will tomorrow, but I doubt that Nyom would do that, I know him well," said the Getafe coach.

"He's very competitive, but he's a very respectful person. I don't allow bad behaviour among my players but I doubt that Nyom insulted him."

Jaime Mata's second-half penalty inflicted a first defeat of the season on Barca after four matches, and Koeman suggested he thought the crucial spot-kick, given for a foul by Frenkie de Jong on Djene Dakonam, was soft.

"I don't know if it was a penalty, it looked like they were looking for it and we fell into the trap. I don't know if we had VAR or not today," he said.

"I don't like to talk about referees, but if you watch the match and see how many fouls they made and how many cards were given out, then you can make your own mind up."

Getafe, who have a well-earned reputation as one of the most unforgiving sides to play against in La Liga, made 20 fouls to Barcelona's nine during the game, receiving four yellow cards to the visitors' three.

"We knew this was a very difficult ground to come to but we tried to create passages of play and move the ball around quickly and they kept disrupting that with fouls," Koeman added. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

