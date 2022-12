Football

Korean fans in Seoul celebrate shock victory to reach World Cup last 16

About 30,000 fans celebrated the Taeguek Worriors' last-minute win over Portugal in freezing temperature at the capital's Gwanghwamun Square early Saturday morning. South Korea advanced out of Group H at 2022 World Cup on the tie-breaker of goals scored, pushing Uruguay into third place.

00:01:39, an hour ago