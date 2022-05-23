West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act after allegedly kicking and slapping his cat.

An RSPCA investigation was launched after a video - filmed by Zouma’s brother Yoan - appeared on social media in February.

The animal welfare charity removed two cats from the home of the Premier League player following the incident, and have worked alongside Essex Police since.

Kurt Zouma is accused of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one count of breaching animal welfare duty.

The brothers will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a first hearing - with Yoan Zouma charged with two counts of “aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring” Kurt to commit the offence.

Yoan is also a footballer, but has not played for Dagenham and Redbridge since the incident.

West Ham did not stop Zouma from playing, but fined him two weeks wages, while he is believed to have lost a number of sponsors in light of the situation.

