LIVE

Lillestrøm SK - IK Start

Kvalifisering Eliteserien - 11 December 2019

Kvalifisering Eliteserien – Follow the Football match between Lillestrøm SK and IK Start live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jörgen Lennartsson or Johannes Hardarsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lillestrøm SK and IK Start? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lillestrøm SK vs IK Start. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

