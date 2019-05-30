Kyle Lafferty set for Glasgow return to discuss the terms of his Rangers exit

Kyle Lafferty will return to Glasgow this weekend to thrash out the terms of his Ibrox departure, Press Association Sport understands.

The Rangers striker has been told by boss Steven Gerrard he will play no part next season and should find a new club.

The 31-year-old is currently on holiday with his family in Canada but is due to fly back to Scotland before reporting for Northern Ireland duty next week.

And before meeting up with Michael O’Neill’s squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus, he will hold talks with his advisers and Rangers chiefs to decide his next step.

Gerrard was convinced to hand Lafferty a two-year deal after seeing the former Burnley and Norwich striker reignite his career at Hearts.

But he netted just four goals in 20 appearances on his return to the club last season and is now deemed surplus to requirements.

It is still not clear whether the Light Blues will now decide to cut their losses and allow Lafferty to move on for nothing or if they are out to recoup some of the £500,000 it took to prise him away from Tynecastle 12 months ago.

Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol have been credited with an interest in the striker – along with Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum – but Lafferty’s representatives have yet to be sounded out about the terms on offer.

Another move abroad, however, does appeal to him following stints with Swiss side Sion, Palermo in Italy and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.