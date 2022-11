Football

Kylian Mbappe pushes Neymar, but just for fun, ahead of Juventus game

PSG will look to finish at the top of their Champions League group when they face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday. PSG are level with Benfica at the top of Group H ahead of their final game of the group stage. Juventus who have been eliminated already lost the reverse fixture 2-1 in Paris in September following a Kylian Mbappe brace.

00:00:59, an hour ago