The 22-year-old forward signalled to the PSG bench that he needed to be substituted in the 51st minute of the game, and was replaced by Mauro Icardi.

At this stage it is unclear what the extent of the issue Mbappe suffered, but Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping it is not serious, having started Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar together for the first time.

It was Mbappe who provided the key assist for Ander Herrera’s opener for Les Parisiens after a quarter of an hour.

PSG worked the ball quickly down the left-hand side, with the forward twisting his way past Brugge’s Clinton Mata brilliantly, before drilling a low cross into the area, which Herrera tapped home beyond Simon Mignolet.

However, Brugge hit back twelve minutes later, as full-back Eduard Sobol dribbled well down the left-hand side, before pulling the ball back to Hans Vanakan, who expertly finished beyond Keylor Navas to level the match.

Despite keeping significantly more ball possession, the Ligue 1 side were matched by their Belgian opponents in the attacking thirds.

However, Pochettino’s team were not clinical when key chances presented themselves, which will make this result more difficult to take.

Manchester City’s thrilling 6-3 win over RB Leipzig has put them top of Group A, and PSG now have some work to do before their meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side on 28 September at Parc des Princes.

