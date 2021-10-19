Celtic got their first Europa League win of the season as they beat Ferencvaros 2-0 at Celtic Park.

Having lost their opening two games in Group G, Celtic needed a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

They had to wait until the second half to make the breakthrough, with Kyogo Furuhashi scoring in the 57th minute and David Turnbull adding a late second after Callum McGregor saw a penalty saved.

Celtic dominated possession in the first half without creating many clear chances.

Jota had two shots saved by goalkeeper Denes Dibusz while Joe Hart kept out an effort from Myrto Uzuni at the other end and Ryan Mmaee was unable to steer in a great early chance.

Celtic took the lead on the counter-attack as Jota played in Kyogo to score. McGregor saw a penalty saved shortly afterwards but Turnbull made sure of the win from close range.

Real Betis host Bayer Leverkusen in the other game in the group on Thursday.

