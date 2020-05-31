Football

La Liga announces fixtures as season re-start looms large

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BARCELONA, May 31 (Reuters) - Barcelona will recommence their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday June 13 away to Real Mallorca after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on June 14, organisers La Liga announced on Sunday.

The season kick backs into action with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barca hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

Barca were leading Real by two points after 27 matches when the campaign was postponed back in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish top-flight is now poised to be the second of Europe's top five leagues to resume, after the Bundesliga became the continent's first major championship to start up again earlier in May. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

