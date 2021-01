Football

La Liga: 'Lionel Messi will decide if he plays' - Ronald Koeman on star's hamstring injury

Barcelona head coach, Ronald Koeman, said on Saturday that it was up to Lionel Messi to decide whether or not he can play against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. "The final decision will be made by the player. We have now, our training session. He will he will get his feeling about his body, about if he can start or not," said Koeman.

