La Liga postpones Fuenlabrada's final match to Aug. 7

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spanish second division side Fuenlabrada's final match against Deportivo La Coruna which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday will now be played on Friday, La Liga has announced.

The match was initially suspended last month after Fuenlabrada had confirmed 28 COVID-19 positives in the team but was rescheduled for Wednesday to give the side a fair shot at promotion to the top flight.

"As agreed by the Competition Committee, the match originally scheduled for 5th August between RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada will now be played on Friday 7th August at 20:00 CET," La Liga said in a statement https://twitter.com/LaLigaEN/status/1290744823645904896.

Football Fulham back in Premier League after playoff final win over Brentford AN HOUR AGO

Following the last round of matches, Fuenlabrada were left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth.

La Liga had initially confirmed that the final spot would be awarded to sixth-placed Elche before making a u-turn on that decision.

Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona are the other three teams fighting it out for the final spot with the playoff semi-finals to be played on Aug. 13 and 16.

The two-legged final will be held on Aug. 20 and 23, giving the playoff winners only three weeks to prepare for the new Liga season which kicks off on Sept. 12. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football FULHAM PROMOTED TO PREMIER LEAGUE BY WINNING CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFF FINAL 2-1 AFTER EXTRA TIME AGAINST AN HOUR AGO