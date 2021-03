Football

La Liga reaction - 'Lionel Messi is most important man in FC Barcelona's history' - Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi as the most important player in the club's illustrious history after he struck twice on his record-equalling 767th club appearance. "He is the most important player in the history of the club. Thank god he is still with us," said Koeman in his post-match press conference.

00:00:31, an hour ago