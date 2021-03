Football

La Liga reaction: 'Real Madrid dominated' - Zinedine Zidane frustrated after draw with Real Sociedad

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was clearly disappointed and frustrated after his team drew 1-1 at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Monday. It was not enough for Zidane's side to leapfrog Barcelona into second place and they are five points adrift of leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

