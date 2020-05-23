La Liga season can resume from June 8 - PM Sanchez

BARCELONA, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish soccer's top flight division La Liga can return to action from June 8 after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Football Czech top tier set to resume after two-month coronavirus break 20 MINUTES AGO

Football Portugal offers feast of summer football with matches almost daily AN HOUR AGO