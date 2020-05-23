La Liga season can resume from June 8 - PM Sanchez

BARCELONA, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish soccer's top flight division La Liga can return to action from June 8 after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.
All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
