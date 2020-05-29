La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spanish soccer's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the season will finish by July 19, "depending on the evolution of the pandemic". (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

