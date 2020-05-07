La Liga to restart on June 20 - Leganes coach

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish soccer season will re-start on June 20 after being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and be completed before the end of July, Leganes coach Javier Aguirre said.

"We now have a start date for the league, we begin on June 20 and finish officially on July 26. We will play 11 rounds of matches on Saturdays and Sundays and Wednesdays and Thursdays," Aguirre told Mexican website Marca Claro.

"La Liga has just told me this officially and I'm very happy that we now have our training programme scheduled."

La Liga could not immediately be reached for comment although the organisation announced earlier this week it was aiming to resume action in June after clubs had completed a four-phase protocol.

All organised soccer in Spain was suspended in March, along with most leagues and sporting competitions around the world.

Clubs in Spain's top two divisions held obligatory testing for players on Wednesday and many teams including champions and leaders Barcelona and Leganes, who are 19th in the table, are due to begin individual training on Friday.

Germany's Bundesliga announced on Thursday that it will resume action on May 16, making it the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume action (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

