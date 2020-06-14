Football

La Liga to seek criminal action against pitch invader

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
4 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

MALLORCA, Spain, June 14 (Reuters) - La Liga's organising body has said it is filing for criminal action against the man who ran on to the pitch during Real Mallorca's behind-closed-doors match against Barcelona on Saturday to try to get a photo with Lionel Messi.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi's name and number 10 on the back, breached strict security measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus by going onto the pitch early in the second half.

A statement from La Liga on Sunday said the man accessed the pitch "without any authorisation and disobeying the protocols established by health legislation, as well as disobeying the orders of security staff".

Football

Trump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

27 MINUTES AGO

"La Liga also wishes to show its absolute condemnation for this type of conduct that puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition," the statement added.

The fan, a French Mallorca resident, spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope after being ejected by security personnel and police, revealing that he had scaled a two-metre fence to access the stadium.

"I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol," he said.

Mallorca said they were investigating how the fan had got into the stadium. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football

Slick return bodes well for Barca title bid, says Setien

37 MINUTES AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Trump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

27 MINUTES AGO
Football

Slick return bodes well for Barca title bid, says Setien

37 MINUTES AGO
Chinese Super League

Beijing Guoan are back in training, but their French coach is stuck at home

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Beijing Guoan and French coach in long-distance relationship

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleTrump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem