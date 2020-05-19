Football

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

By Richard Martin

May 19 (Reuters) - La Liga will use a video analysis programme to help it determine if a player is likely to have infected a team mate or opponent if they test positive for the coronavirus once the season re-starts, according to a draft protocol drawn up by the league.

The protocol, seen by Reuters, was sent out to clubs in Spain's top two divisions on Monday and is an updated version of the document clubs received earlier this month.

Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO

Teams in Spain's top two divisions began training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday, while La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes the season can resume from June 12.

Tebas has said the league's safety measures meant the chance of a player being infected during a game was "practically zero".

If a player tests positive after a match, they will be isolated while the facility they are staying in will be cleaned and disinfected, the protocol said.

Anyone in the player's personal circle who has recently been in contact with them will be examined, while analysts will use the league's programme Mediacoach to see which other players the footballer came into contact with.

The protocol added that any player who was in close contact with the infected player for more than five minutes will be tested, as studies suggest the risk of infection increases when someone is in contact with someone for over 15 minutes.

The protocol also states that:

- Players and officials will be tested 24 hours before each match and have their temperature taken when arriving at the stadium.

- Balls will be distributed around the perimeter of the pitch and will be constantly disinfected.

- Players will be ordered to disinfect their hands before and after the warm-up.

- All players and coaching staff must wear masks and gloves upon arrival at the stadium.

- There will be no pre-match handshakes.

- Managers will hold post-match news conferences via video link. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

14 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBarcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round
Next articleBrazilian football could restart in June - CBF