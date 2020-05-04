Football

La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA, May 4 (Reuters) - Soccer clubs in Spain's top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers aim to re-start the league campaign in June, La Liga said on Monday.

A statement from the organising body said clubs would follow the league's protocol for returning to training which had been agreed with Spain's sports and health authorities and which guaranteed the safety of players and staff. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

French League to take out loan due to coronavirus pandemic

30 MINUTES AGO
Football

On-loan Liverpool keeper Karius ends Besiktas contract

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League Fixtures

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleOn-loan Liverpool keeper Karius ends Besiktas contract
Next articleOvett pips Morin and Van der Poel to win Stage One of the Tour for All