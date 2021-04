Football

La Liga video: Barcelona reaction - 'Decision in Leo's hands' - Ronald Koeman on Messi future

Barcelona closed the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid following a impressive 5-2 win at home to Getafe in La Liga on Thursday. That victory leaves Ronald Koeman's men five points adrift of Diego Simeone's side albeit with a game in hand. "If I have talked with Leo, I won't tell you what I said to him because in the end the decision (to stay) is in Leo's hands."

00:00:36, an hour ago