Football

La Liga video - 'I ask you to keep supporting our team' - Joan Laporta pleads for patience at Barcelona

'We know what needs to be done and we will solve it' promised FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he asked for more patience to the team supporters. "I ask you to keep supporting our team. The team needs you and it is thankful to you. You know we are living difficult moments, and these are the moments you need to stand by us."

00:00:48, 34 minutes ago