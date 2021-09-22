Football

La Liga video - Luis Suarez delighted with 'positive result' for Atletico Madrid against Getafe

"Considering how difficult it was for us in the first half, we knew that we had to try to turn things around. We were coming from a draw at home (0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday), which was something that we did not want, so the feeling was not great. So I think the team deserved a match like these to rebuild some confidence. I think it is a very positive result to keep improving."

00:01:07, an hour ago