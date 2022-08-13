Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he will retire from management once his current spell at Real Madrid comes to an end, as the decorated Italian aims to bow out at the very top of the game.

The 63-year-old led the Spanish giants to a stunning Champions League and La Liga double last season after leaving Everton to return for a second spell in charge.

Heading into the new La Liga campaign, which kicks off when Real travel to Almeria on Sunday night, Ancelotti said this will be the final job of his illustrious career.

“This chapter at Real will conclude my career. I will stop after I leave the Blancos,” the Italian told Il Messaggero.

“Real represents the very top of football. It makes sense to bow out after this experience.”

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of all time, having won league titles in all five of Europe’s major leagues and a record four Champions League crowns – two with Real and two with AC Milan.

Last season, his side’s success was largely thanks to the exploits of 44-goal striker Karim Benzema, who Ancelotti believes should win the Ballon d’Or after he was named on the 30-man shortlist on Friday.

“He deserves it, he had an extraordinary season,” Ancelotti said.

The Italian has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world, winning a litany of league titles, domestic cups and European honours during spells with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real.

But he believes that the current Real Madrid squad deserves to be considered amongst the best he has ever led.

“If we’re talking about trophies, the two teams that I’m tied to the most are Real and Milan,” he said.

“If we go into the specifics about this Real Madrid team, we are at a very high level, and not just on a technical level.

“This is a serious team with humble players; even the stars have their feet on the ground. The group is healthy and well managed by the more experienced players like Modric, Casemiro and Benzema.

“The quality is undisputable; very high. But that wouldn’t be enough on its own to guarantee results and trophies. Human components are fundamental. This Real is truly unique.”

