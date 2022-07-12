Ex-Barcelona defender Dani Alves has strongly criticised the Spanish giants after his summer exit from the club, which has left his hopes of a World Cup call-up in doubt.

The 39-year-old was an integral part of the Pep Guardiola dynasty which dominated domestic and European football and was the first signing of the Guardiola era. After five-and-a-half years away from the Camp Nou, Alves returned for a second stint in January after his time with native club Sao Paulo came to an end.

Alves re-created history by also becoming the first signing of the Xavi Hernandez era. After 17 appearances for Barca during the second half of last season, the defender failed to secure a contract extension leaving him a free agent ahead of the new season and with the World Cup on the horizon.

During his second spell with the Spaniards, Alves helped the team toward an upturn in form after a difficult spell. However, the club ended the season without silverware - unchartered territory in Barcelona's recent history.

On the whole, Alves has largely happy memories from his two spells at the club and emphasised he has not left with sadness, but he could not hide the disappointment around how the club handled his departure.

"I left happy to have returned, Alves said. "I dreamed for five years wanting to re-live this second moment. The only thing I didn't like was how my departure was handled. Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn't anymore a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things."

This club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona don't care about the people who made history for the club.

Despite his frustrations, Alves was quick to show gratitude towards Xavi and the club for bringing him back for a second time, but stressed his desire to see a change in the way business is conducted off the field of play.

"As a Barca fan, I would like Barcelona to do things differently. I'm not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back."

"It needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens off the field is a reflection of what happens outside...football is more balanced, it's a collective game and that has been left out at the club."

Alves is now without a club ahead of the new season and with the World Cup just four months away, the Brazilian will be hopeful that he can get back onto the pitch as he bids for a place in the Brazil squad for the tournament in Qatar.

