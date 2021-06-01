Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner who lead Los Blancos to la Decima during his last stint in charge, remains one of the world´s most highly rated managers and according to the report Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has made initial contact.

Transfers Spurs and PSG hover over Rudiger - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

Other candidates are thought to include Paris Saint-Germain´s Mauricio Pochettino, as well as former midfield legend Xabi Alonso who is currently in charge of Real Sociedad B.

Massimiliano Allegri was also linked with the role but has since replaced Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

Ancelotti last joined Real Madrid in 2013 and won the Champions League, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and a Club World Cup before leaving in 2015.

Ligue 1 PSG boss Leonardo dismisses reports linking Pochettino with Tottenham return YESTERDAY AT 11:26