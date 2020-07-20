Deportivo La Coruna's relegation showdown postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Deportivo La Coruna's crucial clash against play-off hopefuls Fuenlabrada has been postponed after several of the Madrid club's players tested positive for Covid-19.

The Riazor side went into the match needing a win to guarantee their Segunda Division status, while Fuenlabrada are hoping to seal a spot in the promotion play-offs.

However, hours before the match was due to start it was postponed due to six positive tests from the visitors, with a new date yet to be announced.

Conventionally in Spain, the whole entire final round of fixtures is played simultaneously, but it was agreed that all other matches would go ahead as planned.

"After detecting positive cases in CF Fuenlabrada, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and La Liga have mutually agreed to postpone the RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada match," La Liga said on its official website.

"The monitoring commission has also mutually agreed to play the other matches of matchday 42, understanding that this is the solution that best protects the health of the players and the overall integrity of the competition."

Rayo Vallecano, one of Fuenlabrada's promotion rivals, released a furious statement condemning the "adulteration" of the league.

"Rayo Vallecano want to express their deepest outrage at the adulteration of the competition that is being attempted," it read.

"Rayo Vallecano are playing the play off to advance to the First Division, a project that takes a lot of work and money invested. For this, today we need to win our match, that Elche CF does not win and that CF Fuenlabrada lose.

"Rayo Vallecano is being forced to play under threat of loss of points, while Fuenlabrada is not, when they could play the match with the remaining players."

