Barcelona are selling their stadium name rights for a year and will donate the money from the agreement to combat the global financial impact of coronavirus.

The rights have been ceded to the Barca Foundation who have been tasked with finding a sponsor.

"Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic," the club said in a statement.

FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

The Nou Camp has never had different name since it opened in 1957 and their first shirt sponsor was not until 2010 when they signed an agreement with the Qatar Foundation.

