"It's clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I've tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated," Garay wrote on his official Instagram account.

The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.

Valencia confirmed later on Sunday that five positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus had been detected in the club.

Valencia said in an official statement: "Valencia CF inform that five positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected amongst first team staff and players. All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures.

"Besides providing further information over the coming hours, the club reiterate our support for the health authorities and their social awareness campaigns, and emphasise to all of the population the importance of staying at home and continuing to follow the previously published hygiene and illness-prevention measures.

" Likewise, Valencia CF reiterate our confidence in the Spanish health system, and in the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health for cases of coronavirus infection such as these. "

In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus. Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy.

Since Saturday, Spain has been in partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic.

Spain has so far suffered 196 coronavirus deaths and recorded almost 6,400 cases.