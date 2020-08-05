Casemiro: Gareth Bale still 'very important' to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has the full support of the Real Madrid squad, and the Welsh forward is still "very important" to the club, says Casemiro.

Champions League Napoli president concerned about playing in Barcelona 31/07/2020 AT 02:33

His relationship with the club has seemed untenable for some time, but Bale could still have a future at Real Madrid after all.

As Real celebrated their 34th La Liga title this season, Bale remained very much on the periphery, with his trophy-laden seven years in Madrid looking set to be coming to an end.

Casemiro, though, backed his team-mate, and hailed the impact Bale has made on the club.

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona can sign Lautaro Martinez... IF they sell big star - Euro Papers 00:01:32

"He's working," the Brazilian told Esporte Interativo. "He knows it's not the best time in his career, but he has our support, that of the coach and of the club.

"He's very important for us, he can spring a surprise at any time, and he's already shown that. He's a decisive player who scores goals in Champions League finals.

"We have to be honest and say that he's not at his best, but when he is, he's incredible and in the top three in the world.

I have a lot of love for him, and that's why I try to take care of him as much as I can.

Liga Toni Kroos wants resolution to Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future 26/07/2020 AT 10:57