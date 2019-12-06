LIVE

AD Alcorcón - Real Oviedo

LaLiga Smartbank - 6 December 2019

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between AD Alcorcón and Real Oviedo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 6 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fran Fernández or Javi Rozada? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AD Alcorcón and Real Oviedo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AD Alcorcón vs Real Oviedo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

