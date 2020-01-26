LIVE

AD Alcorcón - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga Smartbank - 26 January 2020

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between AD Alcorcón and SD Ponferradina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fran Fernández or Bolo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AD Alcorcón and SD Ponferradina? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AD Alcorcón vs SD Ponferradina. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

