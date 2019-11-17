LIVE

CD Lugo - Racing Santander

LaLiga Smartbank - 17 November 2019

LaLiga Smartbank – Follow the Football match between CD Lugo and Racing Santander live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Eloy or Cristóbal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CD Lugo and Racing Santander? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CD Lugo vs Racing Santander. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

